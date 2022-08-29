Brazilian Lodi joins Nottingham Forest on season-long loan

Atletico Madrid left back Renan Lodi has joined promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal, both clubs said on Monday.

Forest will reportedly pay an initial five million euros loan fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international, with an option to make the move permanent for 30 million euros at the end of the season.

Lodi has also agreed to renew his contract with Atletico until 2026.

Lodi arrived at Madrid in 2019 from Athletico Paranaense for 25 million euros and established himself in the Brazil team, playing 15 games under coach Tite.

He played 118 games for the LaLiga side, scoring six goals and delivering 10 assists, but fell out of favour with coach Diego Simeone last season after he switched to using three central defenders.

Lodi pushed for a move away from Atletico to boost his claims for a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.