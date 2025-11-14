Logo
Logo

Sport

Brazilian Oscar diagnosed with fainting problem, remains stable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Brazilian Oscar diagnosed with fainting problem, remains stable

Brazilian Oscar diagnosed with fainting problem, remains stable

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group Stage - Sao Paulo v Libertad - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 14, 2025 Sao Paulo's Oscar during the warm-up REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes/File Photo

14 Nov 2025 07:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar remains in hospital in stable condition after being diagnosed with a fainting issue called vasovagal syncope, his club Sao Paulo said on Thursday.

Vasovagal syncope is a common form of fainting caused by a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Sao Paulo said Oscar will undergo further tests.

The Brazilian suffered cardiac complications during pre-season tests on Tuesday and was attended to by club staff and a medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita who were at the site.

"Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalised in a cardiology unit, and will undergo an electrophysiological study this Friday," Sao Paulo said in a statement.

Oscar, 34, won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and the Chinese Super League three times at Shanghai Port.

He returned to Sao Paulo in December last year, signing a three-year contract with his boyhood club.

(Reporting Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement