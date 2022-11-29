Logo
Brazilian Ronaldo waives Valladolid salary after club makes loss
Brazilian Ronaldo waives Valladolid salary after club makes loss

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Interview with Ronaldo Nazario - Madrid, Spain - October 14, 2022 Former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario before a interview on the eve of the world premier of his documentary 'The Phenomenon' REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

29 Nov 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 01:57AM)
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo, who is now president of LaLiga club Real Valladolid, has waived his remuneration after the club closed the financial year with a loss of more than five million euros.

Valladolid published a statement on Monday after their general shareholders' meeting and reported a negative balance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the club's relegation to the second division.

"The president of the entity has waived the right to receive any remuneration for the year ending," the club said.

The 46-year old Ronaldo, a twice Ballon D'Or winner who also owns Brazilian club Cruzeiro, bought a 51 per cent stake in Valladolid in 2018 for €30 million (US$31.15 million) and increased his ownership by a further 21 per cent a year later.

Source: Reuters

