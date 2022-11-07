Brazilian teens put World Cup sticker craze within reach of poor kids

SAO PAULO: On a giant table in the Brazilian megacity of Sao Paulo teenagers spread out collectible stickers paying homage to their favorite football stars.

In the run-up to this month's World Cup in Qatar - the biggest stage for the planet's most popular sport - the special edition stickers are a prized memento for any young fan in this football-crazed South American country.

For these teens, however, the goal is to give them away.

"The stickers are very expensive," said 15-year-old Allan Cohen, who started an initiative to donate stickers to poor Brazilian youth.

"I think everybody has the right to fill their album with the stickers," he said.