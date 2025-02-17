Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazilian youngster Fonseca triumphs at Argentina Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Brazilian youngster Fonseca triumphs at Argentina Open

Brazilian youngster Fonseca triumphs at Argentina Open
Tennis - ATP 250 - Argentina Open - Final - Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina - February 16, 2025 Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Brazilian youngster Fonseca triumphs at Argentina Open
Tennis - ATP 250 - Argentina Open - Final - Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina - February 16, 2025 Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacts after winning the final against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo REUTERS/Matias Baglietto TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Brazilian youngster Fonseca triumphs at Argentina Open
Tennis - ATP 250 - Argentina Open - Final - Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina - February 16, 2025 Brazil's Joao Fonseca in action during the final against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
17 Feb 2025 10:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Joao Fonseca became the youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament on Sunday after the 18-year-old captured the Argentina Open title with a 6-4 7-6(1) win over home favourite Francisco Cerundolo.

Fonseca has established himself as one of the game's most exciting young talents with his victory at the ATP Next Gen Finals in Jeddah in December and his win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open last month.

He lost to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in five sets in the second round at Melbourne Park.

"It is a dream, I work every day for these moments. Playing a final away from home, in Argentina, is difficult," said Fonseca after denying fifth seed Cerundolo the title in front of a raucous crowd in Buenos Aires.

"It's very special and I've taken another step forward in my career and I'm closer to my dream of becoming world number one," he told a press conference.

Fonseca also defeated Argentines Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Federico Coria and Mariano Navone in the earlier rounds before beating Serbian Laslo Djere in the last four.

Cerundolo had stunned top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarter-finals before knocking out Spain's Pedro Martinez in the semis.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement