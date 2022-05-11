Logo
Brazil's Debinha picks up second straight Challenge Cup MVP honors
Brazil's Debinha picks up second straight Challenge Cup MVP honors

Brazil's Debinha picks up second straight Challenge Cup MVP honors

FILE PHOTO: May 7, 2022; Cary, NC, USA; North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha (10) takes a selfie with a fan after defeating the Washington Spirit at WakeMed Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Lewis Gettier-USA TODAY Sports

11 May 2022 07:35AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 07:35AM)
Brazilian Debinha collected her second straight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup MVP honors on Tuesday, after leading the North Carolina Courage to their first title in the standalone tournament.

The midfielder recorded goals in five straight matches during the tournament and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 final over the Washington Spirit.

Spirit players Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez were second and third in MVP voting, respectively.

Compatriot Kerolin was previously named Player of the Final, an auspicious sign for the Brazilian national team ahead of women's World Cup qualifiers this summer.

The pair featured in Brazil's two most recent friendlies, battling to a 1-1 draw with Spain and beating Hungary 3-1 last month.

Source: Reuters

