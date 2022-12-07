Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazil's Jesus undergoes surgery on return to Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazil's Jesus undergoes surgery on return to Arsenal

Brazil's Jesus undergoes surgery on return to Arsenal

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus (18) reacts on the field against Cameroon in the first half during a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

07 Dec 2022 01:27AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 01:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery for a right knee injury sustained while playing for the national team at the Qatar World Cup, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Jesus was forced off during Brazil's 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their final Group G match. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

"Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme," Arsenal said, without giving details of when the 25-year-old may return.

"Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Jesus has scored five goals in 20 matches for the Gunners in all competitions this season following his move to London from Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.