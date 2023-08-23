Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance

Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group A - Flamengo v Racing Club - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - June 8, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

23 Aug 2023 02:15AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 02:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil's famous Maracana stadium will be closed after the next two scheduled matches to allow the pitch to recover following heavy rains, the venue's administration said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The iconic venue in Rio de Janeiro is the most used in the country, with 55 matches played there during the season. Last weekend it staged two games with a gap of less than 15 hours.

"In view of this, considering that the damage caused cannot be recovered without a stoppage, after (Saturday) we will (stop) stadium activities to enable the full recovery of the pitch," the venue's administration said in a statement.

Fluminense face Olimpia on Thursday in the Libertadores quarter-finals, while Flamengo meet Internacional on Saturday in the Brasileirao after which the stadium will be closed until the "necessary verifications and evaluations are carried out".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.