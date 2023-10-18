Logo
Brazil's Neymar suffers knee injury in Uruguay match
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 17, 2023 Brazil's Neymar in action with Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 17, 2023 Brazil's Neymar reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 17, 2023 Brazil's Neymar is brought off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 17, 2023 Brazil's Neymar receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
18 Oct 2023 10:05AM
MONTEVIDEO : Brazil forward Neymar left their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in tears on Tuesday after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old went down after a tackle from behind by Nicolas de la Cruz in the 44th minute, holding his left leg in pain and calling for medical attention as his team mates looked on anxiously.

He left the pitch on a stretcher after receiving treatment for several minutes. Brazil FA sources said Neymar had sustained a severe left knee sprain and that he would undergo tests to determine if there was ligament damage.

Brazil were trailing 1-0 at halftime in Montevideo.

Source: Reuters

