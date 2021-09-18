Logo
Brazil legend Pele re-enters ICU, ESPN Brasil reports
Brazil's Pele re-enters ICU at hospital, ESPN Brasil reports

Brazil's Pele re-enters ICU at hospital, ESPN Brasil reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer legend Pele attends the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo during the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

18 Sep 2021 02:24AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 02:50AM)
SAO PAULO: Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday (Sep 17), in an apparent deterioration of his health after he left the unit earlier this week.

The hospital said it had no new information.

ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner, was re-admitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. He had a colon tumor removed this month and was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday.

After leaving the ICU, he said in a message to fans on Instagram that he was ready for "90 minutes, plus extra time."

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

Source: Reuters

