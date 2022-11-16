Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazil's record does not make them favourites, says Rodrygo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazil's record does not make them favourites, says Rodrygo

Brazil's record does not make them favourites, says Rodrygo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Real Madrid v Celtic - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera

16 Nov 2022 02:36AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2022 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil forward Rodrygo said they cannot be considered favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar just because of their glittering record, but believes they have all the qualities needed to succeed.

Brazil finished top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group with a superb unbeaten record and six points ahead of Copa America champions Argentina.

"We're not the big favourites just because we have the five stars on the crest of our jersey," Rodrygo told Marca in an interview. "We're among the strongest, that's for sure, but there are other great teams.

"In a World Cup there is no single favourite because there are strong teams, but we're aware that we have a very strong group and we have everything we need to win the World Cup."

Rodrygo said arch-rivals Argentina could pose a threat after their continental success.

"This is a World Cup and it's difficult. But, after winning the Copa America, they showed that they're very dangerous," the former Santos player added.

Brazil begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 before playing Switzerland and Cameroon.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.