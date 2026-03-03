Brazil's Rodrygo ruled out of World Cup with torn ACL, Real Madrid say

MADRID, March 3 : Real Madrid forward Rodrygo will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup after tearing ligaments in his right knee during the 1-0 LaLiga defeat by Getafe, the club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Brazil international had been returning from over a month out with a muscle injury when he came off the bench in the 54th minute of Monday's game.

In the 66th minute, while being challenged on the left wing, Rodrygo's leg got caught as he tried to accelerate. He immediately showed signs of pain, briefly falling to the turf before continuing and completing the match.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn outer meniscus in his right leg," Real Madrid said in a statement.