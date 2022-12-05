Logo
Sport

Brazil's Vinicius Jr looking to terminate Nike deal, report says
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Vinicius Junior in action with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
FILE PHOTO: The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Avenue in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
05 Dec 2022 07:50AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 07:50AM)
SAO PAULO : Brazil's Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the U.S.-based company.

Vinicius Jr, who is currently with the national team at the Qatar World Cup, has contacted lawyers to seek litigation aimed at ending the deal that runs until 2028, the report said.

Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

The 22-year-old Vinicisu Jr has been one of Nike's biggest assets in Brazil, who are also sponsored by the U.S. sportswear maker, after the company terminated its endorsement deal with Neymar in 2021.

Source: Reuters

