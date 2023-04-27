Brecel stuns champion O'Sullivan at worlds

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth world snooker title were ended in a stunning 13-10 quarter-final defeat by Belgium's Luca Brecel at The Crucible on Wednesday.

England's O'Sullivan, the holder, was 10-6 in front heading into the afternoon session but the 28-year-old Brecel reeled off seven successive frames to seal a huge upset victory.

With O'Sullivan struggling with his game, Brecel scored breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to seize control.

Brecel will become the first Belgian to reach the final if he can get by either Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui in the semis.

O'Sullivan was magnanimous in defeat, saying: "He played unbelievable. He is such a good player and I love watching him.

"He is such a dynamic player and ... probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen.

"I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played."

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen also reached the semi-finals with a 13-10 victory over Jak Jones.