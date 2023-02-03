Logo
Bremer heads Juventus into Coppa Italia semi-finals
Sport

Bremer heads Juventus into Coppa Italia semi-finals

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Juventus' Moise Kean in action with Lazio's Patric REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Juventus' Moise Kean in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Lazio's Matias Vecino in action with Juventus' Manuel Locatelli REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Juventus' Bremer in action with Lazio's Ciro Immobile REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 2, 2023 Juventus' Bremer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
03 Feb 2023 06:15AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 06:15AM)
Gleison Bremer scored the winner as Juventus beat Lazio 1-0 on Thursday to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

The hosts got a deserved breakthrough just before halftime when Bremer perfectly timed a run into the box to connect with a cross from Filip Kostic and head the ball into the net.

Both sides struggled to create chances for most of the match but Juventus largely dictated the tempo.

Lazio lacked intensity to challenge a disciplined Juventus defence and never seriously threatened to get an equaliser.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will face Inter Milan in the two-legged semi-finals after they beat Atalanta 1-0.

Cremonese, who knocked out AS Roma, will play Fiorentina in the other last-four tie.

Source: Reuters

