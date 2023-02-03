Bremer heads Juventus into Coppa Italia semi-finals

Gleison Bremer scored the winner as Juventus beat Lazio 1-0 on Thursday to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

The hosts got a deserved breakthrough just before halftime when Bremer perfectly timed a run into the box to connect with a cross from Filip Kostic and head the ball into the net.

Both sides struggled to create chances for most of the match but Juventus largely dictated the tempo.

Lazio lacked intensity to challenge a disciplined Juventus defence and never seriously threatened to get an equaliser.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will face Inter Milan in the two-legged semi-finals after they beat Atalanta 1-0.

Cremonese, who knocked out AS Roma, will play Fiorentina in the other last-four tie.