Brentford beat 10-man Burnley 3-0 to end win drought

LONDON : Brentford beat 10-man Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday with strike partners Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo back on target to give the West Londoners a first home win of the season and end a six game victory drought in all competitions.

The 1-0 halftime scoreline at the Community Stadium flattered the visitors, who had England under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford to thank for keeping them in the game with a series of outstanding saves.

Brentford could easily have been three or four goals up by the break, with returning Everton loanee Neal Maupay setting the tone from the second minute with a shot just wide past a diving Trafford.

Maupay had the ball in the back of the net after eight minutes but the flag was up and the header was ruled offside after a VAR review.

Wissa broke the deadlock in the 25th with a simple tap-in from close range after a cross from Mbeumo, who doubled the tally in the 62nd minute with a powerful curling shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Second half substitute Saman Ghoddos made it 3-0 on the half-volley in the 87th after Burnley defender Connor Roberts was sent off for a second yellow in the 78th.

Maupay also had several chances to score, his shot at Trafford in the 28th minute escaping under the keeper and rolling tantalisingly towards goal before Dara O'Shea hurriedly cleared it away.

The Frenchman had another chance tipped over the bar by Trafford in the 43rd, with the goalkeeper also saving an earlier Mbeumo effort.