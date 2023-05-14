Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish

Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 Brentford's Yoane Wissa in action with West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd REUTERS/Ian Walton
Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Brentford beat West Ham to ensure top-half finish
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 14, 2023 West Ham United's Danny Ings scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
14 May 2023 11:44PM (Updated: 15 May 2023 12:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: First-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa secured a comfortable 2-0 home Premier League victory for Brentford over West Ham United on Sunday (May 14) to ensure their best league finish since 1938.

West Ham manager David Moyes made seven changes to his starting line-up with one eye on the second leg of their Conference League semi-final away at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, where they lead 2-1, and they were second best to their hosts.

Brentford move up to ninth place with 53 points from 36 games and will finish in the top half for the first time since they came sixth 85 years ago. West Ham stayed 15th, six points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play.

Brentford took the lead on 20 minutes as they won the ball in midfield and worked it to Mbuemo in acres of space on the right side of the box and his low shot beat visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The home side doubled their advantage two minutes before halftime when Mathias Jensen’s long throw was flicked on by Ben Mee and Wissa headed into the net.

West Ham thought they had pulled a goal back midway through the second half via a Danny Ings header, but a handball in the build-up from teenage forward Divin Mubama meant the goal was disallowed after a VAR check.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.