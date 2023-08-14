Logo
Brentford claim a first with match delay blamed on lack of water
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer speaks to referee Robert Jones Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Brentford manager Thomas Frank Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
14 Aug 2023 03:19AM
LONDON : Brentford manager Thomas Frank claimed a first after his side's opening Premier League match of the season was delayed for sanitation reasons due to a lack of water in the Community Stadium.

The game against Tottenham Hotspur kicked off some seven minutes late and the water supply issue was resolved soon after, with the match then drawn 2-2.

"It was the most crazy reason for delaying a Premier League game I have ever heard," Frank told reporters when asked if his players had managed to shower.

"It reminded me a little bit about the drone game two years ago, against Wolves," added the Dane.

"Probably also the first time in the Premier League wasn’t it? Again, making history. First time drone, and second time no water."

Brentford's match at Wolverhampton Wanderers in January last year was suspended for 19 minutes for security reasons with a drone hovering above the stadium.

Tottenham's new manager Ange Postecoglou laughed off the delay to his Premier League debut.

"Twenty seven years of managing, mate, and that’s the beauty of it, there’s always something new," said the Australian. "So just another little line in my autobiography."

Source: Reuters

