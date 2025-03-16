Brentford come from behind to win fifth successive away game

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard scored a second-half winner to move his side closer to the top half of the Premier League table as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 away on Saturday.

Two set-pieces proved the undoing of Bournemouth, who had taken an 18th-minute lead from Vitaly Janelt’s own goal but saw the visitors fight back with Yoane Wissa and Norgaard scoring to ensure a fifth successive away victory for Brentford.

Wissa headed home from a corner in the 30th minute to equalise before Norgaard snapped up a long throw-in in the 71st that was allowed to bounce invitingly in the home penalty box.

Brentford moved up one place to 11th in the 20-team table while the defeat is a blow to Bournemouth’s hopes of qualifying for European competition for the first time.

Bournemouth have now won only one of their last six Premier League fixtures and remain ninth after a third successive home league defeat, having missed out on a chance to go sixth if they had won.

The opening goal came after a ball switched to the left flank saw Antoine Semenyo feed flying fullback Milos Kerkez at the end of a surging run and his square cross struck Brentford’s midfielder Janelt for an unfortunate own goal.

COMEBACK

It was as much as the hosts deserved after a bright start, but they conceded an equaliser in the 30th minute when an in-swinging corner from Bryan Mbeumo was headed in by Wissa, who leapt above the home defence with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga mistiming his attempt to punch the ball to safety and being caught out of position.

Mbeumo might have had a second less than a minute later but shot narrowly wide after a quick counter attack, while Kevin Schade’s pace set up another chance for the visitors before the break but his pass inside to Wissa did not find his teammate.

Bournemouth were denied by the crossbar as they looked to re-establish their lead two minutes into the second half when Justin Kluivert’s pinpoint cross saw Semenyo rise unimpeded but power his header against the woodwork.

There were a handful of other half chances for the hosts before they were caught again, this time by Schade’s long throw that was allowed to bounce all the way through to Norgaard who rammed it home from six yards out to seal the victory.

It was the first time since they have been in the Premier League that Brentford have won five away league games in a row.

