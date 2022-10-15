Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brentford condemn online racist abuse of Toney
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brentford condemn online racist abuse of Toney

Brentford condemn online racist abuse of Toney

Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their second goal with team-mates on Oct 14, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/John Sibley)

15 Oct 2022 06:58PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 07:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brentford have condemned racist abuse directed at striker Ivan Toney via a direct message on social media following the side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Toney shared images of the messages he received on Instagram, with the caption: "I wasn't even going to post this but I woke up angry".

Brentford said the abusive message was sent on Friday (Oct 14), after Toney scored twice in the match in West London.

"We condemn this discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms. An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us," Brentford said in a statement on Saturday.

"We expect strong support from the police, legal authorities and from Instagram's parent company, Meta, to ensure that the individual involved faces the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime."

Toney has been a key player for Brentford this season with eight goals and three assists in 11 games in all competitions for the West London club.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.