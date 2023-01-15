Logo
Brentford ease to 2-0 home win over struggling Bournemouth
15 Jan 2023 03:55AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 03:55AM)
LONDON : Brentford's Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen scored in a comfortable 2-0 home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday which left the south-coast team hovering above the drop zone.

After a scrappy opening spell, Brentford took charge of the game, peppering balls into the Bournemouth area, one of which ended with Toney cleverly winning a penalty during a tussle with defender Marcos Senesi.

Toney picked himself up to calmly convert the spot kick in the 39th minute for his 13th league goal of the season - one more than he managed in 2021-22.

Bournemouth tried to play with more attacking intent in the second half and midfielder Philip Billing was heavily involved in their forays forward, but the visitors were unable to make the most of the few opportunities that fell their way.

Jensen then made sure of the points in the 75th with a cool side-footed finish from a Josh Dasilva cross as the hosts secured a third straight league win and climbed to eighth on 29 points from 19 games.

Bournemouth stay 17th, a point above the relegation zone, after being leapfrogged by Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on Saturday following the Midalnds side's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Source: Reuters

