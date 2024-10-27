Brentford fight back from two goals down to beat Ipswich

LONDON : Two goals from Bryan Mbeumo saw Brentford fight back from a two-goal deficit to edge 10-man Ipswich Town 4-3 in an action-packed Premier League contest on Saturday that kept up the hosts’ red-hot home form.

Newly promoted Ipswich would have been confident of their first victory of the league season after going 2-0 up in the first 31 minutes through Sam Szmodics and George Hirst.

But Brentford had other ideas as they struck back through Yoane Wissa and an own goal to level matters at halftime and then led though Mbeumo’s second half penalty.

Ipswich were then reduced to 10 men with the sending off of defender Harry Clarke, who had earlier scored the own goal and given away a penalty, but defied the odds to level through substitute Liam Delap's 86th minute goal, only for Mbeumo to win the game in time added on with a long range effort.

