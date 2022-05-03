Logo
Brentford manager Frank says Eriksen may stay beyond this season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2022 Brentford manager Thomas Frank applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

03 May 2022 11:21AM (Updated: 03 May 2022 11:21AM)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he thinks they have a good chance of keeping talismanic playmaker Christian Eriksen beyond this season and that the club will do everything it can to keep him.

Denmark international Eriksen, who needed life-saving treatment on the pitch last June when he collapsed in a European Championship match against Finland, returned to action with Brentford after signing a short-term deal in January.

The 30-year-old's former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he was not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device.

British media have linked him with a return to his former side Tottenham Hotspur, with Newcastle United and Manchester United also among the clubs reported to be interested, but Frank said Brentford were not out of the running.

"I am always positive," he told the BBC when asked about keeping Eriksen, who has scored a goal and made two assists in the league since his return.

"I always believe we have a very good chance. I know he is happy here, he is enjoying his football. It is a decision that will be taken at the end of the season."

Frank hailed Manchester United fans for giving Eriksen a standing ovation when he took two corners at Old Trafford during Monday's 3-0 defeat.

"That was a nice touch and (shows) what football can do when we think about greater things," Frank told Sky Sports.

"The key is he performs consistently at a high level ... It's no secret we would like to do everything we can to keep him."

Source: Reuters

