Sport

Brentford owners buy Spanish third-tier club Merida
Brentford owners buy Spanish third-tier club Merida

Brentford owners buy Spanish third-tier club Merida

Football - Fulham v Brentford - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Craven Cottage - 14/15 - 3/4/15 Brentford chairman Cliff Crown
Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Adam Holt/ File Photo

15 Apr 2025 10:57PM
Brentford owners Best Intentions Actions has reached an agreement to acquire Spanish third-division club Merida, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Merida, founded in 2013 after the dissolution of predecessor Club Polideportivo Merida, are fifth in the Primera Federacion standings, the third tier of Spanish football.

"We are aware of the club's history and identity, and respecting that is something very important to us," Brentford chair Cliff Crown, who is set to become Merida's club president, said in a statement.

"The project at Merida will continue on the same basis as it is currently, maintaining the foundations of the great work that has been carried out so far.

"This was another key factor in our decision to commit to this club, along with the fact that it has been run on a sound financial footing."

Brentford were previously part of a multi-club system alongside FC Midtjylland from 2014-2023, until owner Matthew Benham sold the Danish side to Anders Holch Povlsen.

"Being integrated into a well-established and internationally respected methodological structure in the world of football is a source of pride," director general of Merida Alejandro Perez Robles said.

"... it reaffirms the work carried out by the club over the past four years, during which solid foundations have been laid for its future development."

Source: Reuters
