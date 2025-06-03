Brentford sign Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher on five-year deal

Brentford have signed Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool on a five-year contract, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will replace Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year deal.

Kelleher's contract also includes an option for a 12-month extension, with British media valuing the deal at around 18 million pounds ($24.35 million).

"I am very pleased to welcome Caoimhin to Brentford. We have scouted him in the past and were aware that he had a year to go on his contract with Liverpool this summer," Brentford's Director of Football Phil Giles said.

Kelleher, who has earned 22 caps for Ireland, has made 67 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

In his 10-year career with Liverpool, he won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the UEFA Super Cup.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)