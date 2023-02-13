Logo
Brentford striker Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brentford - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 11, 2023 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brentford - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 11, 2023 Brentford's Ivan Toney scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brentford - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 11, 2023 Brentford's Ivan Toney holds up a shirt in reference to Sergi Canos as he celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brentford - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 11, 2023 Brentford's Ivan Toney in action with Arsenal's Gabriel REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brentford - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 11, 2023 Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Ivan Toney celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
13 Feb 2023 11:57AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 11:57AM)
Brentford have condemned the "barrage" of racist abuse sent to striker Ivan Toney on social media after he scored the equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Arsenal.

Toney, who scored a header in the 74th minute to cancel out Leandro Trossard's earlier strike, was also targeted earlier this season in October after Brentford's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Immediately after Brentford's game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account," the club said on Sunday.

"We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again."

Arsenal said they were working with Brentford to identify those involved.

"We stand with Ivan Toney," Arsenal said. "At Arsenal, we condemn all forms of discrimination and take a zero-tolerance approach. We will apply the strongest possible action to anyone we can identify sending hateful messages."

Toney's goal cleared a lengthy VAR check but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later questioned the decision, saying it should have been disallowed for offside.

Referees' body PGMOL accepted on Sunday it was the wrong call and was one of two "significant errors" over weekend's games.

Source: Reuters

