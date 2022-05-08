Logo
Brentford stroll to 3-0 victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Southampton - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Brentford's Pontus Jansson celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
08 May 2022 12:19AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 12:19AM)
LONDON, England : Two goals within 61 seconds spurred Brentford to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he prodded home after Ivan Toney diverted a Christian Eriksen corner in the defender's direction.

Yoane Wissa then added the second by curling a shot past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Kristoffer Ajer sealed the win for the hosts in the second half, shuffling past a Saints defender before coolly slotting under Forster’s legs.

Southampton had 60 per cent of the possession but struggled to make any chances count. They came closest when Adam Armstrong fired into the back of the net in the first half but was denied the goal for straying offside.

The visitors’ underwhelming performance was met by chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” and “you don’t know what you’re doing” which echoed from the away end as Saints fans turned on their manager Ralph Hassenhuetl towards the end of the game.

Source: Reuters

