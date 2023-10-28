Logo
Sport

Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Sport

Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 28, 2023 Brentford's Christian Norgaard, Nathan Collins and Kristoffer Ajer celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 28, 2023 Brentford's Neal Maupay in action with Chelsea's Robert Sanchez before Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 28, 2023 Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 28, 2023 Brentford's Yehor Yarmoliuk has his shot saved by Chelsea's Robert Sanchez Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brentford stun Chelsea in 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 28, 2023 Brentford's Ethan Pinnock celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
28 Oct 2023 09:48PM
LONDON : Brentford snatched a 2-0 win away at Chelsea on Saturday thanks to a header by defender Ethan Pinnock and a last-minute breakaway goal by Bryan Mbeumo as the expensively assembled Blues failed to turn possession into goals once again.

Pinnock, undetected by Chelsea's defence, connected powerfully with an Mbeumo cross in the 58th minute, stunning the hosts who had spent much of the game buzzing around the Bees' penalty area but without creating many clear chances.

As the Blues poured forward in the 96th minute in search of a late equalizer, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez ventured up for a corner only to be caught out when the visitors broke away and Mbeumo scored into an empty net.

Chelsea have now won only one of their last 13 home league games, a dismal run stretching back into last season when they fired managers Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter.

The hosts started the west London derby on the front foot and winger Noni Madueke almost broke the deadlock in the first half when his curling shot hit the crossbar with 10 minutes on the clock.

But Brentford soaked up everything Chelsea could throw at them with centre forward Nicolas Jackson, back in the starting 11 after an injury, unable to provide much of a threat.

Brentford leap-frogged their neighbours into 10th spot, while Chelsea dropped to 11th ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Source: Reuters

