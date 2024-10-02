Brest complete Austrian double in 4-0 Champions League rout at Salzburg

SALZBURG, Austria : Abdallah Sima scored twice as Brest won 4-0 at RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, giving them a perfect start to their first ever European campaign, with both their victories coming against Austrian sides.

Brest won 2-1 at home against Sturm Graz in their opening Champions League game, and the French side put on a clinical counter-attacking performance which paid off against a Salzburg side unable to find a way through despite creating plenty of chances.

Brest had one shot on target in the opening half, and it was all they required to take the lead. The visitors cleared their lines from a Salzburg attack and Ludovic Ajorque's pass found Sima who held off his marker to slip his shot past the keeper.

Salzburg had spurned chances in the opening half with Amar Dedic and Karim Konate both shooting wide early on and in the second half they were completely opened up by the visitors.

A long clearance from the keeper in the 66th minute ended with Mahdi Camara doubling the lead with a superb strike after Salzburg failed to clear the ball and four minutes later Sima pounced on a rebound for his second.

The home side lost any fighting spirit that was left as Brest scored their fourth with 15 minutes remaining when Mathias Pereira Lage struck from outside the area to complete the rout and leave Salzburg on zero points after two games.