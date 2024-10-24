Logo
Brest draw 1-1 with Leverkusen to end winning starts
Brest draw 1-1 with Leverkusen to end winning starts
Soccer Football - Champions League - Brest v Bayer Leverkusen - Stade du Roudourou, Guingamp, France - October 23, 2024 Brest's Brendan Chardonnet in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brest draw 1-1 with Leverkusen to end winning starts
Soccer Football - Champions League - Brest v Bayer Leverkusen - Stade du Roudourou, Guingamp, France - October 23, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in action with Brest's Pierre Lees-Melou REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brest draw 1-1 with Leverkusen to end winning starts
Soccer Football - Champions League - Brest v Bayer Leverkusen - Stade du Roudourou, Guingamp, France - October 23, 2024 Brest's Pierre Lees-Melou scores their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
24 Oct 2024 02:52AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2024 02:58AM)
GUINGAMP, France :Brest and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday which ended both teams' two-game winning starts to the competition.

The German champions took early control and were rewarded with a 24th-minute lead when Florian Wirtz completed a superb passing move with a low finish.

Leverkusen were without striker Victor Boniface, who is recovering from a car crash he was involved in as a passenger on Sunday. The Nigeria international suffered only minor injuries to his hand and foot.

Champions League newcomers, Brest have shown remarkable ability to adapt to the demands of Europe's premier club competition, and were again effective against Leverkusen as they successfully soaked up pressure for much of the first half.

Brest's 39th-minute equaliser was even more spectacular than the Leverkusen goal, with 31-year-old Pierre Lees-Melou powering home a sumptuous volley from the edge of the box to score on his maiden Champions League appearance.

Lees-Melou became the second oldest French player to net on his debut in the competition.

The French hosts were lucky not to concede a penalty for handball following a VAR review and Massadio Haidara almost turned a Wirtz cutback into his own goal.

Leverkusen then had Amine Adli, who had come on as a 63rd- minute substitute, taken off injured with a suspected ankle injury as the game got rougher, and the visitors' coach Xabi Alonso was booked for dissent.

Both teams are on seven points from three matches, two behind leaders Aston Villa.

Source: Reuters

