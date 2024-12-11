Brest edge PSV 1-0 thanks to Le Cardinal goal and keeper Bizot's heroics

GUINGAMP, France : Brest claimed a 1-0 home victory over PSV Eindhoven in an action-packed Champions League clash on Tuesday, with Julien Le Cardinal's goal and a series of crucial saves from goalkeeper Marco Bizot proving decisive for the hosts.

Two minutes before the break Brest broke the deadlock when a header from Mama Balde, who was nearly horizontal in the air, deflected off a defender and landed perfectly for Le Cardinal to tap into an empty net.

Brest are now fifth in the Champions League table with 13 points and in a good position to advance to the last 16. PSV are 21st with eight points in the playoff section.

The French side, forced to play their European home matches 100km away in Guingamp due to UEFA stadium regulations, had Bizot to thank for reaching the break with a lead as he delivered a string of impressive saves to deny his Dutch compatriots who had several opportunities.

The second half erupted into a high-intensity, end-to-end battle, with both sides creating numerous chances.

Bizot and PSV keeper Walter Benitez were kept busy, each making crucial saves, but neither team could find a second goal, with Ismael Saibari hitting the post for the visitors just before the hour mark.