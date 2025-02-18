Brest will be tricky opponents in Champions League, says PSG's Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain are wary of Brest's collective team strength and the Parisian side are bracing themselves for a tricky test, manager Luis Enrique said on the eve of Wednesday's Champions League second leg playoff clash at Parc des Princes.

PSG put themselves in the driving seat after a 3-0 victory at Brest in the first leg last Tuesday, thanks to Vitinha's penalty and a brace by the in-form Frenchman Ousmane Dembele.

But Luis Enrique was not getting carried away, as his side, who are top of the Ligue 1 standings, chase a first Champions League title.

"Without a doubt, it is a tricky match despite the very good result. Our job is to think of this match as an obligation to win from the outset," Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think the atmosphere will be one of total support. We just need to think about attacking and defending in a total way.

"Brest's strength is their team and not necessarily their individuals, even if there are players like (Pierre) Lees-Melou. (Ludovic) Ajorque obviously takes risks with his game. It's very difficult to play against Brest and you have to be prepared. Can Brest turn things around? Our aim is not to let that happen."

The Spaniard added that he was pleased with new January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 24-year-old Georgian winger joined PSG from Italian side Napoli for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($73.14 million) on a contract until 2029.

He has made six appearances for PSG, scoring once.

"I'm happy with him. It's obvious that he needs time to adapt, there's no magic formula. I'm very happy with the way he's behaving and training. He's a recruit for the long term. I'm in no hurry," Luis Enrique said.

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz also urged caution despite their commanding lead over Brest.

"We know that all matches are difficult, especially in the Champions League. All the teams give their all, but Brest are going to give everything," the Spain international said.

"We've analysed the situation. We'll have to play from the first minute with the desire to win the match. Brest have often made it difficult for us. We're a goal up but it's not over yet."

($1 = 0.9570 euros)