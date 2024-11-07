Brest win 2-1 at Sparta after Fernandes strike and late own goal

PRAGUE : Brest secured a 2-1 victory at Sparta Prague in their Champions League clash on Wednesday, with a first-half goal from Edimilson Fernandes and a late own goal from Sparta in the second half sealing the win for the French side.

Fernandes fired Brest ahead in the 37th minute after a corner was headed to him, sending a shot as he slipped on the rain-soaked grass.

Ten minutes before fulltime, Brest effectively ended the match with an own goal from Sparta's Kaan Kairinen, who got the final touch in a scramble on the goal line before Victor Olatunji reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time.

Brest are now in a good position to go through to the next round, well placed in the top section of the table while Sparta are just outside the play-off area with four points.