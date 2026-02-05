Brett Lee bats for India-Pak match but Pakistan PM calls boycott 'appropriate'

NEW DELHI, Feb 5 : Former Australia speedster Brett Lee would love to see India and Pakistan clashing in a Twenty20 World Cup blockbuster on February 15 but Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stood by their "appropriate" decision to boycott the match in Colombo.

The Pakistan government on Sunday cleared the team's trip to Sri Lanka for the World Cup but announced boycotting the group stage game against arch-rivals and tournament co-host India, which robbed the 20-team tournament of its most sought-after match.

"Let’s get the politics out of it," Lee, who ended his 13-year international career in 2012, said in 'Mr. Cricket UAE' podcast.

"I really hope the match happens. I really hope they get the opportunity, because it is going to be super exciting. The whole world watches when India and Pakistan play one another.”

Geopolitical tension has marred the tournament's buildup with Scotland replacing Bangladesh, who refused to play their matches in India citing safety concerns in the wake of fraught political relations between the South Asian neighbours.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), citing an independent security assessment report, dismissed any such concerns. The game's global governing body also rejected Bangladesh's demands, backed by Pakistan, to play their matches in Sri Lanka instead, arguing such a late change of schedule was not feasible.

While the Pakistan government on Sunday did not spell out why it had asked the team to boycott the India match, Sharif said it was to show solidarity with Bangladesh.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif said on Wednesday.

“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not clarified what would be its stance should the team face India in the knockout stage of the tournament beginning on Saturday.