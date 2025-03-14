Brighton among several challengers for European qualification, Guardiola says

MANCHESTER, England : While Manchester City put their quest for European qualification on the line again on Saturday when they host Brighton & Hove Albion, coach Pep Guardiola warned the south coast side are not the only team who can knock them out of contention.

Defending Premier League champions City are fifth in the standings and only a point above seventh-placed Brighton. Just seven points separate fourth-placed Chelsea and Fulham in 10th.

Guardiola has praised the rise of mid-table teams such as Brighton to challenge for top spots this season, and when asked on Friday if he considered Saturday's opponents as rivals, he said: "And Bournemouth, and Aston Villa, and Newcastle (United), and maybe Fulham. Fantastic teams.

"Not a surprise. I had the feeling that they deserve it. They are really good, consistent, they have incredible weapons in the way they play."

City's early-season goal was to capture an historic fifth-consecutive league title, but their hopes unravelled with several poor performances.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid last month, and so qualifying for Europe's elite club competition next season has become their main target.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest dealt them a further blow last weekend with a 1-0 league victory.

"If we are able to qualify for the Champions League, it would be a huge success from my point of view. There are seasons that you have to live that," Guardiola said. "It is in our hands, it depends on us and our behaviours and our football whether we will be there or not."

The Catalan was nonchalant when asked about the disappointment of their early Champions League exit.

"I don't have any disappointment and regret. We don't deserve to be there. Enjoy football, the fantastic games that were at Anfield or in Paris, the competitiveness in Madrid, how good Barcelona is playing all season, the way they played for 65, 70 minutes against Benfica," Guardiola said.

"I'm just a spectator to learn, see it, enjoy it, and absolutely I don't have the feeling, 'Ah it's a pity Man City are not there.'"