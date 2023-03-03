Logo
Sport

Brighton boss De Zerbi gets touchline ban for confronting referee
Brighton boss De Zerbi gets touchline ban for confronting referee

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - February 28, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

03 Mar 2023 10:02PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 10:02PM)
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has been banned from the touchline for one game by the FA after he was shown a red card following his side's home defeat by Fulham last month.

The Italian's frustration boiled over at the final whistle following the 1-0 loss and he confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel. After the match, De Zerbi said the standard of referees in the Premier League is "very bad".

"... Roberto De Zerbi has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined 15,000 pounds ($18,013.50)...," the FA said on Friday.

"The head coach admitted that his behaviour on the pitch at full time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

Brighton, who are eighth in the league standings, host 16th-placed West Ham on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8327 pounds)

Source: Reuters

