Brighton climb to second after 1-1 stalemate with Southampton

BRIGHTON, England -Kaoru Mitoma's first-half header for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by a Flynn Downes strike just before the hour as the Seagulls drew 1-1 at home with bottom side Southampton on Friday to move up to second in the Premier League table.

Brighton are level on 23 points with champions Manchester City, who faced leaders Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool are eight points ahead.

The visitors made Joe Lumley their third starting goalkeeper of the season and he was immediately under pressure as the home side started strongly.

Mitoma had the first good chance of the game as Brighton broke out from defence at pace in the seventh minute, but with Lumley well off his line, the Japanese winger dragged his shot just wide of the right-hand post.

Two minutes later Georgino cut across the penalty area from right to left, but he too arrowed his shot just wide, and he came even closer in the 16th minute, again cutting in off the wing before smacking his shot off the far post.

Lumley's clean sheet on his Premier League debut lasted only 29 minutes as Brighton's pressure paid off he was finally beaten by Mitoma's well-placed header from a bouncing Tariq Lamptey cross.

Rejuvenated in the second half, Southampton equalised in the 59th minute after Adam Armstrong had two shots blocked in quick succession but midfielder Downes made no mistake with the rebound from the second effort, slamming it home.

Eight minutes later Saints had a Cameron Archer goal controversially ruled out for offside after Adam Armstrong was ruled to have interfered when he flicked his heel at the ball as it passed behind him while in an offside position, allowing Brighton to grab the point they needed to move to second in the standings.