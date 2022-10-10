Logo
Brighton defender Mwepu ends career due to heart condition
Brighton defender Mwepu ends career due to heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion's Enock Mwepu celebrates after his side's Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on Apr 9, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs, Action Images)

10 Oct 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 06:03PM)
Brighton & Hove Albion's Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career aged 24 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday (Oct 10).

Brighton said that Mwepu's condition, which was not previously evident in regular cardiac screening, puts him at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing the game competitively.

Mwepu fell ill during the recent international break while on a flight to join up with the Zambian team which he captains. After a period in a hospital in Mali, he returned to Brighton for further tests which revealed his condition.

"It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves," said Adam Brett, Brighton's head of medicine and performance.

Brett added the club would help Mwepu get the treatment needed to manage his condition.

Source: Reuters/kg

