Brighton dominate but forced to settle for 0-0 draw with Brentford

BRIGHTON, England : Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 0-0 draw with Brentford in a mid-table Premier League clash at a misty American Express Stadium on Friday after dominating the match but lacking a finishing touch.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton side extended their winless run to six games and are 10th in the table with 26 points after 18 games, two points ahead of 11th-placed Brentford who are still without an away victory this season.

Brighton peppered Mark Flekken's goal with shots all night after Julio Enciso set the tone in the early minutes when he clattered one off the woodwork after the keeper's pass was intercepted.

It was a sign of things to come for the 20-year-old Paraguay forward, whose eight shots in the first half were the most by a player in the first half of a Premier League game since Luis Suarez's eight for Liverpool against Aston Villa in March, 2013.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrated what he thought was a sumptuous goal against the run of play in the first half when he latched onto Mads Roerslev's through ball on the counter and fired into the top corner but it was ruled out for offside.