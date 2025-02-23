Brighton heap more misery on Southampton with 4-0 away victory

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Brighton & Hove Albion added to relegation-threatened Southampton's woes with a 4-0 win at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, handing the Saints their eighth consecutive home defeat in the Premier League.

Brazilian Joao Pedro fired the visitors into the lead in the 23rd minute after a one-two with fellow forward Georginio Rutter, calmly chipping the ball over Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from 15 metres out.

Frenchman Rutter looked lively throughout and was rewarded for his efforts when he doubled Brighton's lead in the 56th minute by tapping in Yankuba Minteh's square pass. Kaoru Mitoma dinked over Ramsdale to make it 3-0 and Jack Hinshelwood added another goal to complete the rout.

Southampton remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just nine points from 26 matches, while Brighton move up to eighth with 40 points ahead of the weekend's other fixtures.