Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four

Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs.
Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella celebrates after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo scores their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
08 May 2022 02:49AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 02:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, England : Brighton & Hove Albion trounced Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, as Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a fifth straight away defeat with another woeful defensive display.

Moises Caicedo netted his first goal in a Brighton shirt in the 15th minute when he took advantage of the ball ricocheting off Alex Telles to tuck a low drive inside the post from outside of the box.

Marc Cucurella made it 2-0 after the break, firing into the roof of the net from close range.

Pascal Gross then steered a shot past David de Gea before Leandro Trossard added the fourth when Diogo Dalot’s clearance bounced off his chest and into the United goal.

The hosts continued to pick holes in the United defence and piled on the pressure, but could not add to their tally.

United attempted to fight back but a strong goalkeeping performance from Robert Sanchez kept them out.

United have now conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season, their worst defensive record in a single campaign in the competition.

The result means it is now mathematically impossible for sixth-placed United to qualify for the Champions League, as they sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal with one game left to play.

Brighton are ninth, five points off a Europa Conference League spot with two remaining matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us