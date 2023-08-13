Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion spoiled any hopes of a successful start to Luton Town's top-flight return with a comprehensive 4-1 home win over the Hatters in their Premier League clash on Saturday (Aug 12).

Luton were making their first top-flight appearance for 31 years and spent much of the game on the back foot, visibly tiring near the end and being punished by their hosts.

Solly March scored to ensure a 1-0 halftime lead before new signing Joao Pedro converted a second-half penalty and doubled the home team's advantage.

Carlton Morris pulled one back for Luton, also from the spot, before late goals from substitutes Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson reflected the home side's dominance.