Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return

Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 12, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 12, 2023 Luton Town's Carlton Morris in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 12, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Brighton home victory spoils hopes of successful Luton return
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 12, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Simon Adingra celebrates scoring their third goal with Joel Veltman Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
13 Aug 2023 12:03AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 12:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion spoiled any hopes of a successful start to Luton Town's top-flight return with a comprehensive 4-1 home win over the Hatters in their Premier League clash on Saturday (Aug 12).

Luton were making their first top-flight appearance for 31 years and spent much of the game on the back foot, visibly tiring near the end and being punished by their hosts.

Solly March scored to ensure a 1-0 halftime lead before new signing Joao Pedro converted a second-half penalty and doubled the home team's advantage.

Carlton Morris pulled one back for Luton, also from the spot, before late goals from substitutes Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson reflected the home side's dominance.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Premier League Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.