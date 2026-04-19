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Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss
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Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss

Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 18, 2026 Leeds United's Noah Okafor in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Lima and Andre REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 18, 2026 Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 18, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert celebrates scoring their second goal with AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 18, 2026 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards looks dejected after Leeds United's Noah Okafor scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Brighton late show leaves Spurs in relegation zone, Wolves on brink of relegation after Leeds loss
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 18, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson in action with Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw, Tino Livramento and Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
19 Apr 2026 01:12AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2026 03:39AM)
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April 18 : Brighton & Hove Albion's stoppage-time 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday left Spurs stuck in the Premier League relegation zone and kept Wolverhampton Wanderers' hopes of staying up faintly alive after a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Georginio Rutter's late equaliser against Brighton denied Tottenham a first league win of 2026, with the north London club stranded in 18th place in the table, and Wolves, marooned in the relegation zone all season, received a stay of execution. 

Bournemouth edged Newcastle 2-1 to boost their hopes of European football next season while dealing a significant blow to those of their hosts, and Brentford versus Fulham ended in a scoreless draw.

Spurs' draw left them winless in 15 league matches with the club staring at a first relegation since 1977.

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"I am sorry for the result, for the players because they are suffering too much," coach Roberto de Zerbi said after his first home game in charge.

Xavi Simons' stunning strike in the 77th minute seemed set to earn Spurs a long-awaited win before Rutter fired high into the net deep in stoppage time.

Pedro Porro had headed Spurs in front in the 39th minute, but Brighton equalised in first‑half stoppage time through a sublime volley from substitute Kaoru Mitoma.

Tottenham have 31 points from 33 games, one behind West Ham United and two adrift of Nottingham Forest, and have played one more game than both teams.

Wolves' 22nd defeat left them on 17 points from 33 matches, with their eight-year stay in the top flight hanging by a thread and needing Spurs to drop points to delay what has felt inevitable for weeks.

"We know the situation and how difficult it is. We've known for a long, long time, but it doesn't change what we're doing," said Wolves manager Rob Edwards.

LEEDS ON A ROLL

Leeds, who have not lost a game across all competitions since early March, took control early when James Justin struck home an acrobatic overhead kick from a corner after 18 minutes and Daniel Farke's side doubled their lead 85 seconds later when Brenden Aaronson squared for Noah Okafor to finish at the far post.

Dominic Calvert‑Lewin sealed the win from the penalty spot in added time after being fouled in the box, lifting Leeds to 15th place and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

At St James' Park, Bournemouth scored a late winner to secure a deserved victory. Marcus Tavernier gave Bournemouth the lead and, after Newcastle midfielder William Osula equalised in the 68th minute, Adrien Truffert struck five minutes from time.

Bournemouth are eighth in the table on 48 points and Newcastle dropped to 14th on 42. 

Fulham kept alive their fading European hopes after goalkeeper Bernd Leno produced a brilliant stoppage‑time save to secure a goalless draw at West London rivals Brentford.

Brentford are seventh in the table and level on points with Chelsea, and Fulham remained 12th with five matches to play.

Third-placed Manchester United visit Chelsea later on Saturdaat

Arsenal visit Manchester City on Sunday in a potentially title-deciding match as City trail leaders Arsenal by six points with a game in hand.

Source: Reuters
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