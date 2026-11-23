Nov 22 : Hull City snatched a dramatic 2-0 victory over 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion through Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goals on Sunday, denying Fabian Hurzeler's side the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

• A win would have moved Brighton within three points of Arsenal after both the leaders and third-placed Manchester City dropped points on Saturday

• But the visitors were left stunned with McBurnie striking deep into added time and following it up with another to put his side 2-0 up at home

• Brighton controlled much of the game, with Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez repeatedly troubling the Hull defence, while Pascal Gross dictated play from midfield

• Goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis kept Hull in the contest with a series of fine saves

• Brighton's task became harder when Joao Costinha was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late on

• Brighton remain second in the standings and six points behind Arsenal