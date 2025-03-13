Brighton owner Bloom to acquire minority stake in Melbourne Victory

Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has reached an agreement to acquire an initial 19.1 per cent stake in Melbourne Victory, with an ability to increase his ownership over time, the Australian A-League side said on Thursday.

The Melbourne side are four-times champions of the A-League but have not won the title since 2018 and the Australian team are hopeful of leveraging the 54-year-old's successful network at Premier League Brighton.

Under Bloom, Brighton have thrived in the English top flight and the club, once seen as underdogs, are challenging the established elite in their quest for European football thanks to a vast scouting network and astute signings.

"Tony's wealth of experience and expertise in football is well recognised, with Brighton & Hove Albion being widely regarded as one of the best-run teams in the EPL," Melbourne Victory Chairman John Dovaston said.

Bloom, who is also an investor in Belgian Pro League team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, said he saw "tremendous potential" in Melbourne Victory, who are fourth in the A-League standings.

"My wife is from Australia and, whenever possible, the two of us and our children enjoy spending time there each year," he said.

"I am especially delighted that we now have a 'home club' in Australia to support. The club's leadership know that I am available to them whenever needed to help in driving continued progress and success for Melbourne Victory."