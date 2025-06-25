Logo
Brighton owner Bloom acquires stake in Scottish club Hearts
Brighton owner Bloom acquires stake in Scottish club Hearts

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 27, 2019 Brighton chairman Tony Bloom in the stands before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville

25 Jun 2025 08:09PM
Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has invested 9.86 million pounds ($13.41 million) to acquire a 29 per cent stake in Heart of Midlothian, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Bloom's stake will be in non-voting shares and he has nominated James Franks, a long-time business consultant with experience of football governance, to join the club's board as a non-executive director.

"I firmly believe in the club's ability to disrupt the pattern of domination of Scottish football which has been in place for far too long," Bloom said in a statement.

"The appointment of James as my representative on the board underlines the importance I attach to my investment in the club.

"James has been a trusted associate of mine for many years and I believe that his wealth of experience in the football industry and strong business acumen will be a tremendous asset to the board and to the club."

Hearts finished seventh in the Premiership last season, reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals and played in the league phase of the Conference League.

Bloom is also an investor in Belgian Pro League team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who ended their 90-year wait for the league title in the 2024-25 season.

In March, he also reached an agreement to acquire an initial 19.1 per cent stake in Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory.

($1 = 0.7351 pounds)

Source: Reuters
