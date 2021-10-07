Logo
Sport

Brighton player assisting police over alleged offence: Sky Sports
07 Oct 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 10:41AM)
Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion said one of their players is assisting police with an investigation into an alleged offence.

Sky Sports reported that a player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at a nightclub in Brighton early on Wednesday.

"Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday," Sussex Police said in a statement.

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time."

The club said they were aware "one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

