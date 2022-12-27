Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton

Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 26, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates scoring their third goal with Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 26, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Brighton provisionally move to sixth with 3-1 win at Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 26, 2022 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has his penalty saved by Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez before he scores their first goal from the rebound REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
27 Dec 2022 01:06AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 01:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion provisionally climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings after they won 3-1 away to Southampton in a riveting Boxing Day clash.

A header from Adam Lallana and a stunning long-range strike by Solly March along with Romain Perraud's own goal helped Brighton take their points tally to 24 - two more than seventh-placed Liverpool who play at Aston Villa later.

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Lallana scored against his former club after he connected with March's cross and sent his header into the net as goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu scuffed an easy save.

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse came within a whisker of equalising when his curling free-kick in the 25th minute flew slightly wide of the post.

But Brighton went 2-0 ahead in the 35th minute after defender Perraud turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross from Pervis Estupinan.

In his first Premier League home game, Nathan Jones walked off at halftime to a chorus of boos as Southampton looked poor in all departments while their opponents dominated possession and were dangerous in attack.

Although Southampton made a good start in the second half with the introduction of Stuart Armstrong, it was March who made it 3-0 for Brighton in the 55th minute with a thumping shot into the top corner from 20 yards out after a brilliant solo move.

The visitors could have added a fourth when March, playing superbly on the right flank, clipped in a cross for Kaoru Mitoma but the Japan midfielder sent his header wide.

Southampton were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute for Pascal Gross's foul on Samuel Edozie and although Ward-Prowse's spot-kick was stopped by keeper Robert Sanchez, the Southampton skipper nodded home on the rebound.

The goal proved to be a mere consolation for Southampton who failed to bounce back in the contest and suffered their fourth straight league defeat, slipping to the bottom of the table on 12 points after 16 games - two points adrift of the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.