Brighton sign Baleba from Lille
30 Aug 2023 04:01AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2023 04:07AM)
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba from French side Lille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

They did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported that Brighton would pay Ligue 1 side Lille around £25 million (US$31.64 million) for the 19-year-old.

Having sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, Brighton were in the market for reinforcements in central midfield.

"Carlos is a very good player. He’s very young but a specific player for our style. He will be the future of the club," head coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

Baleba moved to Lille in January 2022.

Brighton will host Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Source: Reuters

