Brighton spoil Spurs' party with 4-1 win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma fouls Brighton & Hove Albion's Diego Gomez and gives away a penalty REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Joel Veltman Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Jack Hinshelwood scores their second goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro REUTERS/Tony O Brien
26 May 2025 01:15AM
LONDON : Brighton & Hove Albion left Tottenham Hotspur with a hangover after thrashing the Europa League winners 4-1 away on Sunday to finish eighth in the Premier League standings.

Spurs were in celebratory mood following their European triumph against Manchester United in midweek and took the lead through a Dominic Solanke penalty after 17 minutes following a clumsy foul on Mathys Tel by Mats Wieffer.

However, Brighton equalised six minutes after the break through Jack Hinshelwood, before he grabbed their second with a clever back-heel in the 64th. Matt O'Riley then scored from the spot after Diego Gomez was fouled by Yves Bissouma before Diego Gomez netted a stunner in added time for the visitors.

Tottenham ended the campaign in 17th place, their lowest league finish in 21 years, with 38 points being the club's lowest ever Premier League tally. However, the home fans were more focused on celebrating their European success.

Source: Reuters
